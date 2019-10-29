New Delhi: In a veiled attack to the way the BJP and its ‘rival’ before the elections, JJP, came together to form the government in Haryana, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it’s taking time to form a government in Maharashtra despite a pre-poll alliance, because there is no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra whose father is in jail.

“There is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here it’s us who do politics of ‘dharma and satya’. Sharadji who created an environment against BJP and Congress who will never go with BJP,” the Sena MP said without mincing any word.

Sena has been raising the demand of a 50: 50 formula for the CM post, as it was believed to be agreed upon between BJP president Amit Shah, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis. As BJP’s tally came down in the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections, Sena’s support is not expendable for the BJP. Sena has demanded a written assurance for the BJP for the 50:50 sharing of the CM post.

“Thackeray ji has said that we have other options too but we don’t want to do the sin of accepting that alternative. Shiv Sena has always done politics of truth, we are not hungry for power,” Raut said apparently hinting at an alliance with NCP and Congress.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala campaigned against BJP before the elections but agreed to support the party as he got the post of the deputy CM. Soon before the swearing-in ceremony, Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala who was in jail since 2013 in a corruption case got a 14-day furlough.

Like in Haryana, the BJP in Maharashtra too is ready to offer the post of the deputy CM to Sena. But according to Sena, the terms and conditions of the agreement were clearly laid out before the BJP and the Sena forged the alliance. BJP is aware of Sena’s proclivity to flex muscle. According to reports, Amit Shah will meet Uddhav Thackeray soon to iron out the differences.