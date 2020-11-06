New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to journalist Arnab Goswami in Maharashtra assembly breach of privilege case. Also Read - No Interim Relief For Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow

A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde said the petitioner Arnab Goswami can't be arrested till the next hearing in the privilege notice issued against him.

The Supreme Court issued a show cause notice to Secretary of Maharashtra legislative assembly for writing letter to Arnab Goswami on him approaching court.

The court termed as ‘serious’ letter of assembly Secy to the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief cautioning him against disclosing house notice to court.

Further details are awaited.