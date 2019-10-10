New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which promised Kashmiris special privileges protected by the Constitution of India. While heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for striking down Article 370, Shah asked the Congress and the NCP to make their position clear on the Kashmir issue whether they are in the favour of it or not.

Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra, the Home Minister said that when the entire country wanted integration of Kashmir to India, Congress and the NCP opposed it. He also rebuffed Rahul Gandhi’s claims that ‘Kashmir me khoon ki nadiya beh jayengi (Kashmir will be flooded with blood)’, saying that no bullet had to be fired to maintain peace in the Valley post abrogation of Article 370.

“When Modi ji scrapped Article 370, Cong & NCP opposed its abrogation. When entire country wanted integration of Kashmir to India they opposed it.Rahul Gandhi said that ‘Kashmir me khoon ki nadiya beh jayengi’ but no bullet had to be fired,” Shah said. “Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make it clear if they favour scrapping of Article 370,” Shah asserted.

“Modi did a great job of abrogating Article 370,” he added.

Ensuring people of national security, Shah said that “10 enemies will be killed if one Indian jawan is killed.”

Furthering the attack, Shah stated that Congress-NCP, the parties that are fighting Maharashtra polls in the alliance, must tell people what have they done for the people of Maharashtra. “Pawar should tell what Cong-NCP governments did in Maharashtra,” Shah said.

Notably, Congress is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra. NCP leader Sharad Pawar is said to be the sole opposition leader to be campaigning for the upcoming polls on October 21.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will come out on October 24.