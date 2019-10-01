Mumbai: Ending days of speculation, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackeray has announced his decision to contest elections from the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Aaditya announced his decision through a tweet in Marathi which says, ”To serve the people, following the orders of all the people, today I have announced the decision to contest the Assembly elections. This is the time to create a new Maharashtra, removing all discrimination”

Stressing that he has not taken the decision for himself, the junior Thackeray said how the route of politics can improve the future of lakhs of people.

As per an Indian Express report, he said, ”I love politics since childhood as I used to tour with my grandfather and father. Whenever my friends and others questioned me asking what else I can do apart from politics, I told them I can’t do anything else but only politics. We have always seen politics for doing social work and served the people.”

With this decision, Aaditya has become the first member of the Thackeray clan ever to contest an election. Ever since the Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966, no member of the family had contested any election or held any constitutional post.

Elections to the Maharashtra assembly will be held on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24.