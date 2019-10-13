New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Worli assembly seat as Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is making his debut in electoral politics from the constituency. This will make Aaditya –the first Thackeray in the clan to contest elections. But there will no smooth sailing for Sena as NCP has fielded Suresh Mane from the seat to take on Aaditya. However, the Sena does not consider it as a threat. Speaking to a portal, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said,”It isn’t a matter of victory or defeat, it is a matter of victory with how much record margin.”

Earlier it was speculated that Sharad Pawar will not field any candidate against Aaditya, in a bid to return Balasaheb Thackeray’s favour. Notably, in 2006, when Supriya Sule, Pawar’s daughter had first decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections, Balasaheb had refused to field a candidate against her, saying he was proud that Maharashtra’s daughter was to go to Delhi.

On October 3, Thackeray, the veritable ‘crown prince’ of the Shiv Sena, filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by a huge crowd in a procession from his home to Worli in a show of strength befitting the momentous occasion. At the election office, he was greeted by his beaming parents Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and mom Rashmi, and the excited younger sibling Tejas. In between, he also got a phone call of best wishes from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a member of Sena’s ruling ally the Bharatiya Janata Party.