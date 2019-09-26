New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the seat-sharing deal with Shiv Sena in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, stated a report.

Of the total 288 seats in Maharashtra, BJP is set to contest in 144 seats, Shiv Sena 126 and other allies 18, sources told NDTV.

The meeting chaired by BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda was attended by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and other prominent leaders. The leaders deliberated on the decisions that need to be taken ahead of the elections, the most prominent of which is the seat-sharing equation with Shiv Sena. The deliberation on the allotment of tickets to the party candidates was also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on 24 September, BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil had expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in fine health and they would get 220 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. “Discussions on the alliance is at the last stage. Those who are thinking that alliance will not happen are going to be disappointed. I am confident that we will get 220 seats in the upcoming assembly elections,” said Patil addressing a press conference.

Notably, the elections for the 288 seats of Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 24.

(With inputs from ANI)