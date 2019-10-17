New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday during a poll rally in Maharashtra, launched a sharp attack at the Modi government for favouring Hindus over Muslims time and again.

AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Owaisi, who is rallying for his party candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the only reason it is surviving is because the Congress has weakened.

“This drama company (BJP) is successful because Congress has weakened. But it is on the verge of being finished, it doesn’t have fighting spirit anymore. Where was it when the law (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) by Indira Gandhi was made dirtier and stricter by Modi govt?” asked the AIMIM chief.

Further alleging that the BJP misuses the law on unlawful activities, Owaisi said, “In the name of terrorism, a list will be brought out now. Someone’s name will be written on it and he’ll be declared a terrorist. His life will be destroyed, he won’t be able to approach court. Court will declare him a terrorist, such law has been brought and Congress supported them.”

Owaisi’s comments were on the recent implications of the NRC implementation across the country, just like the list declared in Assam.

Earlier this week, in a party campaign in Bhiwadi West, Owaisi slammed both PM Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Hitting out at Gandhi he had said, “When a ship sinks in the middle of a sea, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left after seeing the Congress sinking.”

Owaisi had also remarked that if PM Modi really was concerned and wanted to do justice, then he should be giving reservation to Muslim women in Maharashtra just as it gave to Marathas.