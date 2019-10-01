New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its first list for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21.

The party has fielded CM Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West. While Chandrakant Patil, the BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief will fight from Kothrud, Pankaja Munde, daughter of late former Union Minister Gopinath Munde will contest from Parli.

“Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who quit Congress and joined BJP recently will contest from Shirdi and State Minister Girish Mahajan to contest from Jamner”, announced BJP leader Arun Singh in a press conference.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats. This year, BJP-Sena will contest the polls together. Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had said that there is no doubt in Sena’s coalition with the BJP, and there is no rift between the parties.