New Delhi: Keeping special focus on farmers and youth, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election 2019. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP working president JP Nadda was present at the release event, which took place at the Rangasharda Auditorium in Mumbai’s Bandra-West.

The manifesto, which the party called as ‘Sankalp Patra’, made various promises including drought-free Maharashtra in the coming 5 years, pure drinking water to every household by 2022, 1 crore jobs in five years and more than 12 hours of electricity to farmers. Besides the promises, the manifesto also demanded Bharat Ratna for Veer Damodar Savarkar, Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

Speaking about the manifesto, BJP working president Nadda said that the Sankalp Patra is not just a piece of paper instead it’s a well-studied and serious document. “The manifesto has been made keeping in focus the man standing at the last pedestal of the society. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream,” a leading portal quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly constituency will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. The tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9.