New Delhi: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of candidates. As per the list, Mohan Gokul Suryawanashi will contest from Sakri, Pratapdada Arubhau Adasad to contest from Dhamamgaon Railway, Ramesh Mawashkar to contest from Melghat, Gpaldas Agrawal to contest from Gondiya, Amrish Raje Atram to fight from Aheri, and Nilay Naik to contest from Pusad assembly constituency.

The list further states that Namdev Sasane will contest from Umarkhed, Dilip Borase to contest from Balgan, Kumar Allamchand Aailani to fight from Ulhas Nagar. Gopichand Padalkar has been fielded to contest from Baramati, Sanjay Bhegade from Maval, Namita Mundada from Kaij, Shailesh Lahoti from Latur City and Anil Kamble from Udgir assembly constituency.

The BJP released the second list a day after it released the first list of candidates for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections which is scheduled to be held on October 21.

The party has fielded CM Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West. While Chandrakant Patil, the BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief will fight from Kothrud, Pankaja Munde, daughter of late former Union Minister Gopinath Munde will contest from Parli.

A fresh controversy on Tuesday erupted when BJP leader Eknath Khadse filed his nomination from Muktinagar assembly constituency. However, his name was not there on the list when the BJP released the first list of candidates. Though he has filed the nomination today, Eknath Khadse said there is a possibility that he might get a ticket later.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get a majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288.

Earlier in the day, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda met Narendra Singh Tomar, the election in-charge of Haryana and other party leaders to discuss election matters. The meeting comes two days after the saffron party released its first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls.

The elections to Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly constituencies will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced three days later, the Election Commission had announced last month.