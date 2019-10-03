Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its third list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election 2019.

The list comprises names of BJP candidates for Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli, and Malad West Vidhan Sabha seats.

Kashiram Pawara has been fielded from Shirpur while Mallikarjun Reddy from Ramtek. Parinay Phuke will contest from Sakoli seat and Ramesh Singh Thakur from Malad West assembly seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party has released third list of candidates for #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/3yGXRYzcql — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

On October 2, the BJP released the second list of candidates. As per the list, Mohan Gokul Suryawanashi will contest from Sakri, Pratapdada Arubhau Adasad to contest from Dhamamgaon Railway, Ramesh Mawashkar to contest from Melghat, Gpaldas Agrawal to contest from Gondiya, Amrish Raje Atram to fight from Aheri, and Nilay Naik to contest from Pusad assembly constituency.

According to reports, the final list of the party is likely to be released on Friday.

Maharashtra is scheduled to go to polls on October 21, and the result for which will be out on October 24. Notably, the term for Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get a majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288.