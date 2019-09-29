New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to finalise its seat-sharing agreement with Shiv Sena for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls on Sunday. The announcement on the seat-sharing pact is likely to be made at a joint presser of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be present there.

The announcement was reportedly getting delayed due to the rift between the allies over the number of seats and ‘shraddha paksha’, period which is considered ‘inauspicious’ to start new things.

Meanwhile, media reports had suggested that the Shiv Sena may get 120-125 seats to contest while the BJP will retain its ‘big brother’ status and get around 150-155 seats of the total 288 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The remaining seats will be given to smaller parties.

Speaking to a leading portal , a senior BJP leader had earlier said that the chief minister will be from BJP and the post of the deputy chief minister could be given to Sena.

However yesterday, while addressing party workers and ticket aspirants at Rang Sharda Auditorium in Mumbai’s Bandra, the Sena Chief stated that he would fulfil the promise he had made to his father and late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray of making a Shiv sainik (party worker) the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray asserted that he wants the Sena to be power in Maharashtra. “I had promised Balasaheb that I will make a Shiv sainik the chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil this promise. I want to strengthen the party in all the constituencies. If alliance with BJP happens, Shiv Sena will work to ensure BJP’s victory in the seats they contest. BJP’s support should always be there for Sena candidates where they contest,” he said.

“I want to ensure that our election preparedness is complete in the constituencies where Shiv Sena will contest,” he said, urging the cadres to stay loyal to the party and allies.

Maharashtra will go for a single-phase election on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.