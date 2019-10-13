New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his four-day campaign in nine districts of Maharashtra for the upcoming Assembly elections 2019, starting today. At the same time, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will hold rallies at four locations in the state.

Starting with Bhandara district at noon, star campaigner PM Modi will hold an election rally at Jalgaon following which he will head towards Sakoli for his second rally around 4 PM.

Expressing confidence over another round of governance, PM Modi tweeted, “Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state.”

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will attend three programmes on October 16, and hold public rallies on the following day in Pune Pune Satara and Worli. He is also scheduled to visit Mumbai on October 18 concluding his campaign in Maharashtra, as informed by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday.

Announcing the PM’s schedule, Irani also praised CM Devendra Fadnavis for its efforts towards development for farmers. Recollecting facts, she said that the state government had given Rs 21,950 crore to farmers as crop insurance compensation in the span of five years.

Consecutively, BJP President will proceed for three major rallies in Kolhapur, Satara, Lasur along with a grand roadshow in Shiroor district of Pune. Party top guns, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Nabvi and VK Singh will also be campaigning in the state.

Notably, the Prime Minister along with Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding several rallies and roadshows across to campaign for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra. The ruling NDA, that includes the mega BJP-Sena coalition along with several small parties, is in direct contest with Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra will vote in single-phase elections on October 21, while votes will be counted and result announced three days later on October 24.