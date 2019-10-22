New Delhi: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) party candidate Hitendra Thakur has clearly said that he will not be contesting in any of the upcoming elections, although he will remain in politics, stated a report.

Speaking to journalists a day after the Maharashtra assembly election, the veteran MLA as quoted by a leading daily said, “I have decided to not contest any future elections. In the next five years, we will groom our activists to take on the seat.”

This development comes after the 58-year-old BVA candidate was pitted against Shiv Sena’s Vijay Patil for the Vasai assembly seat of Maharashtra. As per a report, the senior leader expressed confidence of winning the election conducted this year with at least a margin of 50,000 votes. Thakur then stated that the Maharashtra election 2019 had taught him what politics should not be, added the report. He also promised to fulfill all his promises in the next five years. Notably, the results of the assembly elections held in Maharashtra will be announced on October 24.