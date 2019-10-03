New Delhi: In the run-up for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination on October 4 at 10 am from South-West Nagpur Assembly Constituency.

Prior to his filing nomination, a rally will begin from Samvidhan Square at 9.30 AM. Fadnavis will lead the rally till the nomination venue and will be accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union leaders Bhupendra Yadav, Saroj Pande and state BJP president Chandrakantdada Patil.

Earlier in the day, the BJP releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019. The list has names of BJP candidates for Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli, and Malad West Vidhan Sabha seats.

While Kashiram Pawara has been fielded from Shirpur, Mallikarjun Reddy will contest from Ramtek. Parinay Phuke will contest from Sakoli seat and Ramesh Singh Thakur from Malad West assembly seat.

Prior to this, the BJP had on October 2 released the second list of candidates. As per the list, Mohan Gokul Suryawanashi will contest from Sakri, Pratapdada Arubhau Adasad to contest from Dhamamgaon Railway, Ramesh Mawashkar to contest from Melghat, Gpaldas Agrawal to contest from Gondiya, Amrish Raje Atram to fight from Aheri, and Nilay Naik to contest from Pusad assembly constituency.

Various media reports suggested that the final list of the party is likely to be out on Friday. Maharashtra is all set to go to polls on October 21, and the result will be out on October 24. Notably, the term for Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get a majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288.