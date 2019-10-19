New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a roadshow in his hometown Nagpur, just two days ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections in the state. Saturday is the last day of campaigning for Monday’s single-phase elections.

#Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow in Nagpur on the last day of campaigning for assembly elections. He is contesting from the Nagpur South-West seat. #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/8qGu6Q3ZhY — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019

The Chief Minister is contesting the elections from the city’s South-West constituency, from where he won both in 2014 and 2009 Assembly elections. While in 2014 he defeated Prafulla Gugadhe of the Congress, five years ago, he edged out Vikas Thakre, also of the Congress.

He filed his nomination from the seat earlier this month in the company of Union Minister and Nagpur’s Lok Sabha MP Nitin Gadkari.

Fadnavis, who is only the second Maharashtra CM to complete a full five-year term, is seeking a second five-year term in office. Recent days have seen him engage in a war of words with former Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who, speaking at a rally in Beed on Friday, responded to Fadnavis’ jibe of ‘weak opposition’ called him a ‘kid’ saying that the NCP does not fight with kids.

The 49-year-old Fadnavis was the BJP’s chief in Maharashtra when he was appointed by his party as the CM after the 2014 Assembly elections. He is the 18th Chief Minister of the state and also its first BJP CM.

Unlike 2014, when the two parties contested independently but joined hands together after the elections to form the government, the BJP and Shiv Sena have already announced alliance for 2019. As per the agreement, the BJP will contest on 150 out of the state’s 288 Assembly seats, with the Sena contesting on 124 and smaller allies on the remaining 14.