New Delhi: Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out the opposition parties, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), calling them dynastic parties led by Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. He compared these parties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he said, is led by patriots such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“In Maharashtra, on one side, there’s Bharatiya Janata Party, a party of patriots led by Modi ji&CM Devendra ji,while on the other hand, there’s a group of dynastic parties led by Rahul Gandhi & Sharad Pawar,” Amit Shah said in Rajura ahead of Maharashtra assembly election slated to take place on October 21.

Amit Shah also attacked Pawar for questioning the BJP on the relation between Maharashtra and Article 370. It must be noted that PM Modi has time and again brought up Article 370 during campaign rallies for the BJP in poll-bound Maharashtra, and attacked the opposition for questioning the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 and accusing them of not understanding people’s mood.

“This is land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Veer Savarkar & BG Tilak. The land where fight for ‘Swaraj’ began & they ask about relation between Maharashtra & Article 370. Pawar Sahab, you have got cataract in greed for votes, you can’t see what people of state want,” Shah hit out at Pawar.

The voting for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly will take place on October 21 and the results will come out on October 24.

Notably, the Congress is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party. In the run-up to the state polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP- Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting. NCP leader Sharad Pawar is said to be the sole opposition leader to be campaigning for the upcoming polls on October 21.

The BJP will be contesting in alliance with the Shiv Sena.