New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a campaign trail in the poll-bound state of Maharashtra, addressed a political rally on Thursday in Satara and said the leaders of the Congress-NCP alliance are not able to understand the mood of the people. He went on to say that the two parties were punished for their inability in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress-NCP leaders are unable to understand the mood of the people. They were punished in the Lok Sabha elections. This time the people will give them harsh punishment in the upcoming elections too, be it in Maharashtra or Haryana,” PM Modi said in Satara.

PM Modi, in Satara: Congress-NCP leaders are unable to understand the mood of the people. They were punished in the Lok Sabha elections. This time the people will give them harsh punishment in the upcoming elections too, be it in Maharashtra or Haryana. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/ye9LTecP3e — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

Saying that his government has brought many changes in the armed forces of the country in the past five years, PM Modi said the armed forces of the country are now at par with other countries.

“In the last 5 years, our govt has brought our armed forces at par with the armed forces of other countries. Be it Army, Navy or Air Force, modern weapons are a part of our armed forces today,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi, in Satara: In the last 5 years, our govt has brought our armed forces at par with the armed forces of other countries. Be it Army, Navy or Air Force, modern weapons are a part of our armed forces today. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/G3ZqHkRoYb — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

It is important to mention here that the Maharashtra Assembly Election is witnessing a strong fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Talking about his government’s plans for farmers, PM Modi said that his government has decided to provide subsidy worth Rs6,000 crore for the export of 60 lakh metric tonnes of sugar and said this will subsidy will reach the farmer’s account directly.

“Recently, the central government has decided to provide subsidy worth over Rs 6,000 crore for the export of 60 lakh metric tonnes of sugar. We have also decided that this subsidy will directly reach the farmers’ accounts,” he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Pali, Maharashtra, PM Modi said every person, who has ridiculed and stood against of the decision of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, will be discussed in future along with their remarks. He said the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution was for the security of the country and not for politics.

“I want to remind the entire country from Beed that whenever Article 370 is discussed in the future, every person who has made fun of the decision, who has stood against and challenged it, will be discussed along with their remarks,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Making a comparison between the BJP and Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra, he said, “On one hand, there is the work ethic of the current government and on the other, there is the selfishness of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders.”

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.