Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, Congress on Thursday released its fourth list of candidates. It had a total of 19 names.

The list comprised names of Congress candidates for Nagpur South West, Ramtek, Gondiya, Hadgoan, Versova, Amaravati Vidhan Sabha seats amongst many others.

Congress releases list of 19 candidates for #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/Oq10tscneK — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Polling for 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21, and the result will be out on October 24. Notably, the term for Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are contesting the election together under a pre-poll alliance.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls. The list had names of BJP candidates for Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli, and Malad West Vidhan Sabha seats. Kashiram Pawara has been fielded from Shirpur while Mallikarjun Reddy from Ramtek. Parinay Phuke will contest from Sakoli seat and Ramesh Singh Thakur from Malad West assembly seat.