New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing preparations for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 by different parties, the Congress on Friday released the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming polls in the state. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shatrughan Sinha and former PM Manmohan Singh are among the 40-star campaigners.

Some other leaders who managed to be in the list are Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Balasaheb Thorat, Shushil Kumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel.

Further, Mukul Wasnik, Rajni Patil, Sachin Pilot, Nagma Morarji, Madhukar Bhave, Nana Patole, Nitin Raut, Naseem Khan, Yashomati Thakur, Vishwajeet Kadam, Sushmita Dev, Kumar Ketkar, Udit Raj, Nadeem Javed, Eknath Gaikwad are also in the list.

Earlier in the day, the party had also released its list of star campaigners for Haryana Assembly Election which is also scheduled to be conducted on October 21. Both the lists are almost similar.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, BJP has also released its list of star campaigners who will be witnessed promoting party’s candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Railways and Commerce, Pitush Goyal among others will be attending public meetings and attending rallies in the next few days.

Maharashtra is a 288-member assembly, for which election will be conducted in a single phase. The final results will be declared on October 24 and the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9. Today, October 4, was the last date to file nominations and the scrutiny of the nomination letters will be done on October 5. Candidates can cancel their candidature till October 7. Notably, 95,473 polling stations will be created for more than 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.