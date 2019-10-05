New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, CPI (Marxist) has released the 1st list of candidates.

A total of 8 names are in the list: N Adam from Solapur Central, JP Gavit from Kalwan, DL Karad from Nashik (W), Vinod Nikole from Dahanu, J Mali from Shahada, S Khandare (W) from Partur, K Bhavar from Shahapur, K Narayanan from Andheri (W).

The party had announced the first list of four candidates on Monday whereas the complete list has been released today. Among them is veteran tribal leader and seven-term MLA, Jiva Pandu Gavit, who will contest the Kalvan-ST seat in Nashik district.

As per a Deccan Herald report, Gavit has tremendous influence in the tribal areas of Nashik, Thane and Palghar districts. During the March 2018 long-march by adivasis and farmers from Nashik to Mumbai under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, Gavit has played a key role.

The elections to both Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly constituencies will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced three days later, the Election Commission had announced last month.