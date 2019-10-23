New Delhi: A day before the crucial vote counting of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday arrived at the holy shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand to offer prayers and seek blessings for poll results.

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Fadnavis reached Kedarnath Dham, along with his wife Amrita Fadnavis. The two walked around the cave temple and offered prayers at the Himalayan temple, as the CM took pictures in front of the entrance of Lord Shiva’s shrine.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Kedarnath a day ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to seek blessings for a second term of the BJP government.

PM Modi also undertook a 17-hour-long meditation in the Kedarnath cave. While his visit was telecasted around the globe, many people had criticized the visit calling it a breach of electoral regulations.

The results for Maharashtra, as well as Haryana elections, will be announced tomorrow, on October 24. The counting of votes is likely to begin as early as 8 AM and it will conclude by 6 PM. The two states went to polls on October 21 in a single phase.

Poll trends so far have predicted a clear win for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra, as CM Fadnavis looks for his return.