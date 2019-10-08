New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that despite his party being a part of the Maharashtra government for the last five years ‘without much power,’ he didn’t betray or conspire to bring it down.

He made these comments in an interview to Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the second part of which was released today. The first part of the interview was released on Monday.

In the second part, talking about the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, the Sena chief said that he never thought of betraying the government or bringing it down despite being a part of the state government without too much power. However, he said that for the alliance to stay intact, both parties needed to exercise caution as this has happened earlier, referring to the two parties breaking their ties ahead of the state elections five years ago.

Speaking on the topic of Aarey forests, he said that they were not against the Metro but only against the site at which the car shed of the Metro is proposed. He added that development should not take place at the cost of causing hardships to people, saying that his party will continue to raise issues being faced by the citizens.

He also asserted that the BJP-Sena alliance will provide a much better administration and governance if they return to power.

He also justified criticisms of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that if the opposition leaders, in their campaigns, talk about the BJP-Sena alliance, then the PM too has the right to highlight their tenure.

On claims that investigating agencies are being used by the government to target the opposition leaders, he questioned if those who are being targeted are really ‘clean.’ On questions that he too is being targeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said that there is nothing to fear when hasn’t done anything wrong.

The elections for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase on October 21. Votes counting and result announcement will take place three days later.