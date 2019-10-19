New Delhi: As the campaigning for assembly elections 2019 will come to an end on Saturday, star campaigners of top political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Yesterday, Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s enthusiasm came to fore when he continued his election speech despite heavy rains in Maharashtra‘s Satara.
Addressing a large crowd amid downpour, NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted his ‘mistake’ in choosing the candidate for the national elections in Satara, which is considered a citadel of the party. The video of the NCP chief drenched in rain has gone viral on social media.
“When one makes a mistake, one should admit it. I made a mistake while selecting candidate for the Lok Sabha poll. I accept this publicly. But I am happy that to correct the mistake, every young and old person in Satara is waiting for October 21,” a leading portal quoted Pawar as saying.
Twitterati also lauded the veteran leader as soon the video of his address went viral.
Pawar’s statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked him for not “having courage” to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from the party’s stronghold.
Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi had lambasted opposition parties in Maharashtra accusing them of playing ‘divisive politics’ after Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Targeting the NCP president, Modi said,”They don’t even have the courage to contest even Lok Sabha elections from Satara.
“In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the NCP had nominated Udayanraje Bhosale, Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant, from the Satara parliamentary seat. Bhosale registered victory from the seat but ahead of Maharashtra state elections he joined hand with the saffron party, which has fielded him for the by-election, which is scheduled to be held on October 21 along with the assembly polls.