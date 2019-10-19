New Delhi: As the campaigning for assembly elections 2019 will come to an end on Saturday, star campaigners of top political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Yesterday, Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s enthusiasm came to fore when he continued his election speech despite heavy rains in Maharashtra‘s Satara.

Addressing a large crowd amid downpour, NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted his ‘mistake’ in choosing the candidate for the national elections in Satara, which is considered a citadel of the party. The video of the NCP chief drenched in rain has gone viral on social media.

“When one makes a mistake, one should admit it. I made a mistake while selecting candidate for the Lok Sabha poll. I accept this publicly. But I am happy that to correct the mistake, every young and old person in Satara is waiting for October 21,” a leading portal quoted Pawar as saying.

Twitterati also lauded the veteran leader as soon the video of his address went viral.

The 80 year old @PawarSpeaks addressing rally in heavy rain in Satara pic tells that, why Sharad Pawar directly & indirectly ruled the Maharashtra & kept himself relevant since last 50 years in politics. There is no substitute to hard work #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/toeGUpN2aR — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) October 18, 2019

Even Rain cannot stop him.

Powerfull

Sharad Pawar

The Firm,Fighter,Stable,Strong,#SharadPawar pic.twitter.com/A8bH9CCIC5 — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) October 18, 2019