New Delhi: The residence of former Shiv Sena MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad was on Thursday vandalised by unidentified attackers just days after a video of the former Sena leader making ‘disgraceful’ remarks against party chief Uddhav Thackeray went viral on social media.

Jadhav, who is contesting the October 21 state elections as an independent candidate from Kannad, Aurangabad, quit Shiv Sena last year over the issue of reservation for the Marathas, Dhangars, and Muslims. He later formed his own party called the Shiv Swarajya Bahujan Paksh.

Thursday’s incident took place after a video showing the ex-Sena leader criticise Uddhav over the induction of former Congress leader Abdul Sattar into the party went viral. The attack took place at around 1:30 AM and Jadhav’s wife and two sons were present inside the house when the incident happened. Following a complaint by his wife Sanjana, a complaint was registered and security stepped up at his house.

According to a police official, the attackers pelted stones at his residence, damaging a car and window panes.

The party has fielded Sattar from Sillod Assembly constituency, which, too, lies in Aurangabad district.

Local Shiv Sena leaders, while denying any hand in the attack, said that they would teach Jadhav a ‘lesson’, but only after the elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Omraj Nimbalkar had a narrow escape after being stabbed at a poll rally in Kalamb taluka. The party is also facing a massive rebellion over the distribution of seats for the elections.