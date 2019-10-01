New Delhi: Days ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, a fresh controversy on Tuesday erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse filed his nomination from Muktinagar assembly constituency. However, his name was not there on the list when the BJP released the first list of candidates earlier in the day.

Though he has filed the nomination today, Eknath Khadse said there is a possibility that he might get a ticket later.

“I’ve filed my nomination today. My name is not on the list issued by the party, but the possibility of me getting a ticket cannot be ruled out. I don’t know if this seat is going to be with Shiv Sena or with BJP, what I know that I’ve been a loyalist to BJP for past 42 years,” he said after filing the nomination.

Eknath Khadse,BJP: I've filed my nomination today. My name is not in the list issued by party, but possibility of me getting ticket cannot be ruled out.I don't know if this seat is going to be with Shiv Sena or with BJP,what I know that I've been a loyalist to BJP for past 42 yrs pic.twitter.com/TgyLi2KbIS — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

Talking about him being loyal to the saffron party for many years, he said he was part of decision-making bodies in the state BJP for the past 25 years.

“If being a loyalist to the party is a crime, then yes I am a criminal. In the past 25 years from the times of Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde ji, I was the part of decision-making bodies in BJP Maharashtra. I decided tickets for others,” he added further.

Eknath Khadse, BJP: If being loyalist to the party is a crime,then yes I am a criminal. In past 25 years from the times of Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde ji, I was the part of decision-making bodies in BJP Maharashtra. I decided tickets for others. #MaharashtraElections2019 https://t.co/Tvl1BfLMuu — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

On charges of allegations of corruption and misusing office, Khadse had resigned in 2016 and was not inducted to the state cabinet from that time. One of the party’s senior leaders in the state, Khadse has had issues with party leaders and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the past.

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP earlier in the day announced its first list of candidates for the elections which will be held on October 21.

As per the party, CM Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West. While Chandrakant Patil, the BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief will fight from Kothrud, Pankaja Munde, daughter of late former Union Minister Gopinath Munde will contest from Parli. As per the first list, the BJP has dropped the names of 12 sitting MLAs and 91 sitting MLAs have been given a ticket.