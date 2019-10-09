Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, Congress has released a full list of its candidates for the 146 seats out of 288 legislative seats.

Congress is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Final List of Congress Candidate 2019 Name

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will come out on October 24.

In the run-up to the state polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP- Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar is said to be the sole opposition leader to be campaigning for the upcoming polls on October 21.