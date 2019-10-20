New Delhi: The much-anticipated Maharashtra Assembly Elections will be held on Monday, in a single phase across the state, with results scheduled to be declared on Thursday. A total of 8.9 crore voters will cast their votes in 96,661 polling booths across the state. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is confident of a massive win while the opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance will hope to form the government once again, five years after they were voted out of power.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced a public holiday on October 21.

With less than 48 hours to go for the elections, here’s how you can check if your name is on the voter list or not.

Step 1: Visit ceo.maharashtra.gov.in, which is the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state

Step 2: On the top bar, click on the link ‘Find Name in Voter List’ or use this link to directly access the page

Step 3: Names can be searched in two ways: Name Wise and ID card wise

Step 4: If you want to use the ‘Name Wise’ option, click on it

Step 5: Then two options will appear-District and Assembly

Step 6: Click on one of the two links and fill in the following details:

District/Assembly name

First name

Last name

Middle name

Mathematical question (different for everyone)

Step 7: Click on ‘Search’; if your name is not on the list, you will be asked to fill ‘Form 6’

Step 8: If you want to use the ‘ID Wise’ option, click on it; three options will appear:

Select district

Enter ID card number

Answer the Maths question (different for everyone)

Step 9: Click on ‘Search’; if your name is not on the list, you will be asked to fill ‘Form 6’

In the Assembly Elections five years ago, the BJP was the single-largest party with 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena was second with 63; they joined hands to form the government. Congress and NCP, members of the ruling coalition, won 42 and 41 seats respectively.