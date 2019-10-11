New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Income Tax department officials on Friday said the Election Commission officials and local police have seized Rs 63,09,000 suspected cash from two different places in Mumbai. The cash was recovered during a search at these two places in the business capital of the country.

Ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, Election Commission officials and police have seized Rs 63,09,000 suspected cash from two different places in #Mumbai; Income-tax officials informed. pic.twitter.com/U94pnoqKU9 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

Keeping in view the law and order situation ahead of the assembly election, the flying squad of the EC is conducting searches at different places of the state.

The development comes just a day after a flying squad of the EC seized Rs 12 lakh cash from a car in Mumbai. The ceased cash, however, was later handed over to the Deonar police.

The seizure was done as a precaution in view of the model code of conduct which is in place for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra, he said.

From the time the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state, I-T department has recovered Rs 4 crore worth of unaccounted cash from across Mumbai till October 1. Of the total Rs 4 crore, Rs 1 crore was seized from an SUV in suburban Kandivali on September 28.

The I-T department, the EC and local police are taking a number of precautionary measures to prevent untoward situations in the poll-bound states of Haryana and Maharashtra.

In another development, over 10 additional companies of Central Paramilitary Forces have been deployed in Haryana to maintain law and order during the assembly elections in the state. With the additional deployment of forces, the total number of central security forces has gone up to 130.

“As a precautionary measure, we have also sought deployment of maximum force from neighbouring states in their territory to ensure sealing of inter-state borders before the election,” Additional Director General of Police (Law&Order), Navdeep Singh Virk, told ANI.

Both Haryana and Maharashtra will go to polls in a single-phase manner on October 21 and the results of the same will be announced on October 24.