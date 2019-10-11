New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took on the Congress over a recent meeting of the party’s UK unit with Labour Party Chief Jeremy Corbyn to discuss the Kashmir matter. Shah said that despite India’s ‘no interfernece’ policy on issues related to Kashmir, he asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, “what does your party want to do by discussing matters of the country with foreign leaders.”

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra, Amit Shah said, “Kamal Dhaliwal – Overseas Congress Chief, close to Rahul Gandhi, met Jeremy Corbyn (UK Labour Party leader) & said situation not normal in Kashmir. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what does your party want to do by discussing matters of country with foreign leaders?” (Also Read: ‘Open to Misinterpretation’: Jeremy Corbyn Takes Relenting Stand After Facing Flak on Kashmir Stand)

The Home Minister echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting “Kashmir is our internal matter, don’t interfere in it.”

“In all these years our stand has been that we don’t want interference of any other country on Kashmir issue. Be it the US President or anyone else, Modi ji said in clear words that Kashmir is our internal matter, don’t interfere in it,” Shah added.

#WATCH Amit Shah: Kamal Dhaliwal – Overseas Congress Chief, close to Rahul Gandhi, met Jeremy Corbyn (UK Labour Party leader) & said situation not normal in Kashmir. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what does your party want to do by discussing matters of country with foreign leaders? pic.twitter.com/WQMI0fGPqK — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

Notably, the Congress’s UK unit on Thursday met Corbyn to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Later, taking to Twitter, Corbyn had called for a “de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long.”

The BJP had slammed the Congress for taking up the issue to UK’s Labour Party with the official MEA statement standing against Labour party’s reaction to Article 370 move.

“The party owes an explanation to the people of India as to why its leaders are meeting foreign leaders, discussing the Kashmir issue. India will give a befitting reply for these shameful shenanigans, the BJP had tweeted.

The Congress, however, said that the meeting was not authorised by the party.

It must be noted that Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21, and the results will come out on October 24.