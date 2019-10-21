

Mumbai: Polling is underway for all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra as the state goes to polls today.

Candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former CMs Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray. The MNS has fielded 101 candidates. About 1,400 Independent candidates are also in the fray. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 122 seats, the Sena-63, the Congress-42 and the NCP-41. (Full Coverage here)

3,237 candidates are in the fray for the polls to the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. Of the total candidates, there are only 236 women and the remaining 3,001 are male candidates. Among all the candidates, the BJP has announced 164 candidates, Sena 126, Congress 147, NCP 121, MNS 101, BSP 262, VBA 288, CPI 16, CPI(M) 8, Other Registered Parties 604 and the remaining are 1,400 Independent candidates.

Nearly 3 lakh police personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth and peaceful elections. Apart from 2 lakh police personnel from the state police, additional 350 companies of CISF, CRPF and Nagaland Women Police have been deployed at 96 thousand 661 polling stations.

Campaigning in Maharashtra concluded on October 19 and the counting of votes will be held on October 24.