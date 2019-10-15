New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the speeches made by the former Congress president will only help the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in garnering more votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier, addressing a rally in the poll-bound state’s Yavatmal, UP CM Yogi Adityananth, too, had said that Rahul’s presence in campaigning meant that it is now 100% certain that the BJP will win the elections.

A day later, at the same place, targeting the Wayanad MP, Fadnavis, who is only the second Maharashtra CM to complete a full five-year term, said that the only reason that Rahul joined the campaign was because of senior Congress Salman Khurshid’s recent assertion that the Congress’ biggest problem was that its leader walked away.

Continuing his attack, the CM said, “They won 42 seats in Maharashtra five years ago. However, knowing very well that this time they won’t be able to win even 24 seats, Rahul went away for a vacation abroad. He has now come back and speaking the same old things.”

Kicking off his party’s poll campaign in the state on Sunday, Rahul had once again targeted the Modi government over the Rafale issue. He also made a reference to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, saying that while it was the Congress that built the ISRO, PM Modi was only using it for his own benefit.

“The more he speaks, the more will our votes rise,” Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra will vote on October 21 in single-phase elections and result will be announced three days later. Haryana, another BJP-ruled state, will also vote as per the above schedule.