New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in Mumbai in his last leg of campaigning ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, on Friday said the city of Mumbai has the best human capital.

“Mumbai has the best human capital. Mumbai is also innovative venture capital. And it is also the financial capital of the country,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Mumbai.

Talking further about Mumbai as the human capital, PM Modi said whoever has come here has got a lot from here and this is the greatness of this place.

“Mumbai is known as the land of opportunities. Whoever has come here has got a lot from here. This is the greatness of this place,” he said.

He appreciated the people of the city to choose a stable government for the state. “You chose a strong and honest government. You have seen many corrupt governments in Maharashtra and now you are seeing the era of a reliable government,” he added.

Saying that the corrupt governments in the past have looted the state, PM Modi said the honest and trustworthy Fadnavis government has given development to the state of Maharashtra.

“The ways of these corrupt governments were corrupt. Hanging projects and squeezing money from people, creating issues and tricking them were their practices. At the same time, the honest and trustworthy Fadnavis government has given an impetus to the development of Maharashtra so that you get facilities these days,” he said.

During his rally, PM Modi charged the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party of doing maximum harm to the state and country because of its corruption.

“However, nobody will be spared, those who destroyed the Indian economy and banking sector for 10 years are either in Tihar Jail or in Mumbai jails. This is just the beginning and it will pick momentum,” Modi was quoted as saying by IANS.

Maharashtra is all set to go for polls on October 21 and the results of the same will be announced on October 24.