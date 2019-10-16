Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday mocked the Congress-NCP over their manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. Notably, the Congress and the NCP are contesting the said polls in an alliance.

“There are only two things that Congress-NCP have left out of their election manifesto. First, that they will build a Taj Mahal for every family and second, that they will get plots of land on the moon for every family,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur.

Likewise, in a separate incident, NCP leader Sharad Pawar hit out at the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena, saying that “no section of the society is happy under their rule”.

“People in rural areas tell me that they have not suffered anything worse than this rule of BJP-Shiv Sena. 16,000 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra in the last 5 years,” Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Notably, the Congress is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party. In the run-up to the state polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP- Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting. NCP leader Sharad Pawar is said to be the sole opposition leader to be campaigning for the upcoming polls on October 21.

The BJP will be contesting in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The voting for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly will take place on October 21 and the results will come out on October 24.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for Fadnavis, urging people to bring him back to power in the upcoming polls. To emphasise on the same, PM Modi said that the “formula of Narendra and Devendra has been super-hit in the last 5 years.”