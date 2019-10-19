New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis’ security has been tightened after the state home department received a letter in which an opposition party worker from Nanded has allegedly threatened to kill him. The letter comes ahead of the Mahrashtra Assembly election 2019, which is scheduled to be held on October 21.

Reports claimed that the home department received the ‘threat’ letter on October 5, which was later forwarded to Mumbai police.

In the letter, the accused, identified as Santosh Kadam has mentioned his phone number and address.

“You have managed to scare many political leaders and forced them to join your party with the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Economy of the country is unstable of which we have to bear the losses”, Kadam reportedly said in the letter.

Furthermore, he threatened to enter the premises of Mantralaya (ministry) and kill the CM.

Following the letter, the Marine Drive police has booked Kadam under section 506 (II) (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are taking serious note of the threat with the upcoming Assembly elections”, the officials probing the case told a leading portal.

Last year, Fadnavis had received two threat letters from Maoist organisations after the anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli, in which 39 Maoists were killed. The ministry sources had claimed that both letters had mentioned the Gadchiroli encounters, and threatened CM and his family members