Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly election 2019, 26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their ‘unhappiness over the distribution of seats’.

According to a TOI report, party leaders from Kalyan (East) assembly seat have given their resignations in support of the party’s rebel candidate Dhananjay Bodare.

The report stated that the said Shiv Sena leaders are upset over the fact the party has ordered them to support a BJP candidate from this seat. They wanted a Shiv Sena party candidate from the Kalyan (East) assembly seat.

When the seat-sharing deal was finalised, the Kalyan (East) assembly seat went to the BJP.

Furthermore, senior Shiv Sena leaders also called a meeting on Tuesday over the unrest and asked the party to support the BJP from that seat.

It must be noted that Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21, and the results will be out on October 24. Of the total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the BJP will contest 150, Shiv Sena 125 and the allies will contest 14 seats.

The two allies had also earlier been in a fit as the Shiv Sena had insisted on an equal division of the seats.