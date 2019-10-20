New Delhi: BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Saturday fainted on the dais while addressing a rally in Parli in Beed district of the state, from where she is currently an MLA and is contesting the single-phase October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Saturday was the last day of campaigning for the polls, the result of which will be declared on October 24.

According to reports, Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, collapsed while addressing the rally, which was her fifth in the town on the same day. BJP workers and her sister and Beed Lok Sabha MP Pritam Munde, who was present on the stage, rushed to her help.

Following the incident, Munde, who is the Maharashtra Minister of Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare Minister, was taken to a local hospital, where she is recovering. Speaking to media, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said that her hectic campaigning schedule might have taken a toll on her health.

She is up against her estranged cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde from this constituency, where she also won in 2014 and 2009.

In the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South-West, is looking for a second five-year term in office. Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray, who is contesting from Worli, will make his political debut and become the first member of his family to contest an election.