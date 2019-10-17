New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a campaign trail in the poll-bound state of Maharashtra from October 13 to 18, will on Thursday address three rallies in Pune, Satara, and Worli on Thursday. He is holding rallies in different constituencies of the state to guide and encourage candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Starting from October 13, PM Modi had held rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. On October 16, he addressed three programs at Akola, Panvel, and Partur.

After addressing rallies in Pune, Satara, and Worli on Thursday, PM Modi will move to Mumbai on October 18 to hold rallies there.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Panvel in Maharashtra, PM Modi appreciated the performance of state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the last five years and said the formula of Narendra and Devendra has been super-hit in the last five years.

“In the time to come, it (the formula will) take Maharashtra to the new heights of development. When Narendra and Devendra stand together then 1+1 becomes 11 and not two,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that the whole objective of his government is to reach out to the poor people, PM Modi said his government tries to ensure the progress and dignity of people.

“Here in Panvel, work is going on to built two lakh concrete houses for the slum-dwellers. Our main target is to ensure that the progress of poor people and their dignity go up hand-in-hand,” he added.

Prior to this, while addressing another public rally in Aloka, Maharashtra, PM Modi slammed the Congress, saying there is no need to question the link between the abrogation of Article 370 and Maharashtra elections.

“For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra Assembly polls. I want to tell such people that Jammu and Kashmir and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti only,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that he thought of political opportunists pains him from within. “How can they ask what Maharashtra has to do with Jammu and Kashmir. Doob maro, doob maro,” PM Modi said.

Saying that the nation is proud of the sons of Maharashtra who sacrificed their lives for Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said the whole country stands with such patriotic people.

Holding another rally in Partur, PM Modi again slammed the Congress, saying the party is on its deathbed as nepotism has overshadowed its nationalism.

“Congress nationalism has been suppressed by nepotism. Due to dynasticism, Congress is unable to see nationalism. This is the reason that Congress is faltering today and breathing its last,” PM Modi said.

He also said that all should speak in the same voice on issues of national interest and national defence. Maharashtra is going to polls on October 21 and the results of the same will be announced on October 24