New Delhi: To seek a fresh five-year term, political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday visited the poll-bound state of Maharashtra to campaign for their respective political parties.

The day’s major action, however, took place in the western state where PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took on the Congress with Rahul Gandhi returning the favour from the grand old party. While PM Modi addressed two rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli districts of Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi addressed three public gatherings in Chandivali, Dharavi and Latur districts of the state.

The Prime Minister, in the Jalgaon rally, laid emphasis on the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by his government at the Centre, daring the opposition to reverse the scrapping of Article 35A. PM Modi said, “I challenge the opposition to make it clear if they support the government on the scrapping of Article 370 and 35A.”

He also promised that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would become normal in four months and said that Maharashtra is with the NDA.

Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, at his Kolhapur rally, praised PM Modi in his Kolhapur rally, saying that none except the ‘man with 56-inch’ had the courage to revoke the special status of J&K. In his Satara rally, meanwhile, he said that ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans on foreign shores were giving stomach ache to the Congress and its supporters.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who was campaigning in Yavatmal in the state, said that Rahul’spresence in campaigning means that the BJP is 100% going to win in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, in his speech in Latur referenced the ISRO to target the PM. Targeting him, the former Congress president said, “When youths ask for jobs, the government shows them the moon. It was the Congress that established the ISRO and the PM is only using it for his own benefit.”

In Mumbai’s Chandivali, he was back to invoking the Rafale deal. He said that it was clear to everyone that the deal was in fact a theft. He added that ‘there was guilt’ within the BJP on the deal which is why it was Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and not the Prime Minister, who flew to France to receive India’s first Rafale fighter jet.

Maharashtra will vote in single-phase elections on October 21, along with Haryana, another BJ-ruled state. Counting of votes will be done three days later and the result will be announced on the same day.