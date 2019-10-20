New Delhi: As Maharashtra is all set to go to polls on October 21, rain might play a spoilsport during the voting as an overcast condition in several parts of the state continues to prevail. The state on Monday will witness 8.98 crore voters deciding the fate of 3,237 candidates in 288 seats.

On Sunday, many parts of the state such as Kolhapur and Satara witnessed thunder and rain, while other parts of the state such as Sangli, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri and Aurangabad witnessed medium showers.

The development comes after the IMD predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds for some places such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Monday.

As per the IMD, some districts will get light rain, while north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada will be absolutely without rain on Monday.

Meanwhile, massive preparations are underway in the state ahead of the assembly polls. Besides, special arrangements have also been made for women, specially-abled and senior citizens.

“There are total 283 polling booths in Dharavi out of which 120 booths are temporary structures which are waterproof. One preceding officer and three polling officers have also been deployed at each booth and these teams have been trained at least thrice. They have been provided with the EVMs and other polling materials this morning,” Ravindra Hajare, Returning Officer (RO), was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that EVM machines have been thoroughly checked for the polls, Hajare said the machines have already been handed over to every booth today.

As per EC notification, the campaigning for poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana concluded on Saturday. Voting in both states will be held on October 21 and the results of the will be announced on October 24. Voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)