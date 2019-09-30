Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday announced that his party will contest the state Assembly elections scheduled for October 21. “We will contest the Assembly elections and shall also win. The candidates and the seats on which we shall contest will be announced in the next couple of days,” Thackeray said at a meeting of the party leaders and office-bearers.

Though the exact number of seats the MNS will contest is not clear as yet, reports claimed that it may contest on around 125 seats. Raj Thackeray, 52, had quit the party in 2006 and formed the MNS the same year.

The party leaders have claimed they would win sufficient numbers to emerge as the ‘king-maker’ in case the other two major alliances fail to get the majority. Reports in IANS, said that the MNS is likely to put up candidates mostly in urban centres like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Pune and the campaign will be kicked off with a public rally here on October 5.

However, it is yet to be ascertain if the party will field candidate in Worli, from where Raj Thackeray’s nephew Aditya Thackeray will contest his maiden election.

It has also been said that the MNS will contest elections alone as Congress and NCP had announced that they will distribute seats equally.

Reports had claimed that Sharad Pawar, the president of Nationalist Communist Party wanted Raj Thackeray’s MNS to be part of the alliance to take on the BJP-Sena alliance in the Assembly elections but the Congress opposed the proposal, citing deep ideological differences with Raj Thackeray.