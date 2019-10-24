Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: The counting of votes for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. All the 288 Vidhan Sabha seats, which witnessed a tough fight between BJP-Shiv Sena candidate and Congress-NCP candidate went to polls in a single-phase on October 21. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019.

Around 60.05 per cent of turnout was recorded in the single-phase election. The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state. In 2014 Assembly elections, the state had recorded 63.38 per cent turnout.

Meanwhile, a landslide victory has been predicted for the Saffron party alliance as almost all the exit polls on October 21 gave an absolute majority to the BJP-Sena gathbandhan. Of the total 6 exit polls, 4 have given a clear signal that saffron alliance with more than 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. As per the Times Now’s exit poll, the BJP will get 230 seats, while the Congress-NCP will manage with only 48 seats. Only 10 seats were given other political parties.

As per the India Today-My Axis poll, the BJP-Shiv Sena was expected to get 181 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance was expected to get only 81 seats, while 26 seats went to the smaller parties. The News 18-IPSOS exit poll gave a massive victory to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, with 243 seats. As per this exit poll, Congress-NCP may bag 41 seats. The ABP News-C Voter had predicted 204 seats for the BJP, 69 for the Congress and 15 seats for other parties.

Regional channel TV9 Marathi also predicted 197 seats for the BJP-Sena alliance and 75 seats for the Congress, leaving 16 seats for others. Jan Ki Baat’s exit poll predicted 223 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, 54 for Congress and 11 for others.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get a majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats. This year, BJP-Sena contested the polls together. Similarly, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stitched alliance this time and contested the assembly poll with 125 seats each. 35 seats were given to smaller allies. In 2014, NCP had ended the 15-year alliance with Congress after the two parties failed to reach a seat-sharing arrangement.

Of the total 288 seats, Congress had bagged 42 and the NCP had registered a victory on 41 seats in 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections. Raj Thackeray’s MNS that won 13 seats in 2009 assembly election, had managed to get only one seat. Contesting first time in Maharashtra, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had won two seats then.

