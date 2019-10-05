New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday released its list of star campaigners for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. The list included names of party’s top leaders like Sharad Pawar, Praful Patil, Chagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik and others.

Take a look at the complete list here:

The elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are contesting the election together under a pre-poll alliance.