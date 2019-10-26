Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will on Saturday hold a meeting with newly-elected MLAs of the party in the recently-held Maharashtra Assembly election 2019.

In the Vidhan Sabha polls, BJP-Sena alliance retained their stronghold in Maharashtra by winning 161 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

Notably, Shiv Sena wants the Chief Minister post to go their own candidate, as per the formula allegedly agreed upon by Thackeray and Amit Shah.

Tensions have been on the spike between the BJP and the Shiv Sena after the latter reiterated its demand for a ’50:50 formula’ to decide on the chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier on October 25, the Shiv Sena slammed the BJP saying that there was no ‘maha janadesh‘. In its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, the BJP claimed that the mandate has rejected the concept that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

However, the Sena reacted to the statement referring to the NCP-Congress’ improvement in their outcome and asserted that ‘opponents can’t be finished in politics’.

In the last assembly election, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately and won 122 and 63 seats each, deciding upon a post-poll alliance to form the government.

Assembly Elections 2019

Maharashtra and Haryana went to polls for assembly elections 2019 on October 21. The bypolls to 53 Assembly and Lok Sabah seats across 17 states were also held on the same day. The results for the same came out on October 24.

In Haryana, the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats, but fell short of the halfway mark by 5 seats. In Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP alliance won 97 seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 161 seats.