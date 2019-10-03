New Delhi: Ahead of filing his nomination from the Worli seat in Mumbai on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has left his residence in Bandra to lead the grand Sena roadshow organised in Worli.

Thousands of Shiv Sena workers and supporters have gathered on the streets of south Mumbai as the Thackeray junior heads the rally for his nomination. Aaditya will be accompanied by his mother Rashmi and younger brother Tejas, while his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also join the show.

Reports also suggest that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the time of his nomination. Shiv Sena is set to make the roadshow a grand event with several senior SS-BJP leaders and some celebrities who are likely to join.

Notably, Aaditya is the first among the Thackeray family to contest elections after Shalini Thackeray who had lost her battle during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, the Thackeray roadshow will also pass from Lower Parel’s ‘Shivalaya’, Shiv Sena branch, to fill his nomination form.

Shiv Sena has planned an extensive campaign for Aaditya Thackeray who is being presented as the CM face, although its ally BJP is keen to bring back incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis. This can become a flashpoint between the two allies, but for the time being all eyes are on Aaditya Thackeray, the first Thackeray family member to contest in an election.

Worli has been deemed as one of the safest constituencies for Sena. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir joined the Sena early this year, making it easy for Aaditya to gain a victory from the seat. If reports are to be believed, Sena is also looking to make Aaditya the next deputy chief minister with a successful win in the state.

The Maharashtra elections will be held on October 21, while the counting and results for the same are scheduled on October 24.