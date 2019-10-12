New Delhi: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday released ‘Vachan Nama’, the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. While the manifesto focused on girls’ education, youth, electricity tariffs and agricultural productivity, there was no mention of declaring Aarey as a forest.

When asked about why Aarey was not declared a forest in the manifesto, the Yuva Sena chief told a leading portal that the ongoing Aarey controversy will be mentioned in a special region-wise document which would be released soon.

The major poll promises mentioned in the party manifesto were free college education for girls hailing from economically weaker sections of society, apprenticeships worth 15 lakh for young graduates, an assured annual income of Rs. 10,000 to farmers belong to marginal or economically weaker sections of society, a 30 per cent reduction in electricity tariffs up to 300 units for domestic consumers across Maharashtra, stated a report.