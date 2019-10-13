New Delhi: Addressing his first election campaign at Jalgaon in poll-bound Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for shedding crocodile tears over Jammu and Kashmir. “Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are not just pieces of land for us. They are India’s crown. We are constantly working to return Jammu and Kashmir to a full state of normalcy and it will not take us more than four months to make it possible.”

Maharashtra is with NDA. Watch from Jalgaon. https://t.co/FpKjsXQAhz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

“From the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, I challenge the opposition to make their stand clear and announce if they support the decision taken by the government to remove Article 35A and Article 370,” he said.

“I was shocked to see a video in which a prominent leader who has been on TV and newspapers for years got angry and hit a man with his elbow who was sitting next to him on the stage and while he was being garlanded he tried to put his head in the garland. Just think that the people who hit his own party member for trying to take a photo just think what will he do with the general public,” he said in a veiled attack to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Taking a swipe at the Congress-NCP alliance, Modi said, “Tired allies can be a support to each other, but cannot be the means to fulfil the dreams of Maharashtra and the aspirations of the youth here.”

“If you have the courage, then in your election manifesto, in this election and also in the upcoming elections, declare that we will bring Article 370 back. We will change the decision of 5th August,” the PM said.

Pitching strongly for BJP CM candidate Devendra Fadnavis, Modi urged the state’s mothers and sisters to outdo the men in the number of votes.