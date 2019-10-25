New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday dialed up ally Shiv Sena‘s chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of a crucial meeting between the two parties to decide upon the government formation in Maharashtra.

Tensions have been brewing in the state amidst the grand alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena after the latter reiterated its demand for a ’50:50 formula’ to decide on the chief ministerial candidate.

The development comes a day after the Assembly Elections 2019 where BJP-Sena alliance retained their stronghold in the Maharashtra winning 161 seats in the 288 Assembly, despite the saffron party’s mediocre performance.

Mentioning the ’50-50 formula’ repeatedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray warned that the BJP ‘must keep its promises’, hinting a fallout if the demands were not met.

Shiv Sena has been hellbent on giving the Chief Minister post to their own candidate, based on the formula Thackeray and Amit Shah had allegedly agreed upon.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena took potshots at the BJP stating that there was no ‘maha janadesh‘. In its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, the BJP claimed that the mandate has rejected the concept that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

However, the Sena reacted to the statement referring to the NCP-Congress’ improvement in their outcome and asserted that ‘opponents can’t be finished in politics’.

“BJP broke the NCP in such a manner in run-up to elections that people wondered if the Sharad Pawar-led party had any future. But the NCP bounced backcrossing the 50-seat mark, while a leaderless Congress won 44 seats. The results were a warning to rulers not to show arrogance of power…its a rap on their knuckles,” the Marathi daily quoted Thackeray.

Notably, the BJP has also failed to cross the majority mark in Haryana, securing 40 seats against Congress’ 31.

In the last assembly election, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately and won 122 and 63 seats each, deciding upon a post-poll alliance to form the government.