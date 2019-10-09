New Delhi: With a few days left for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country as soon as possible.

“People used to question us on why we entered into a coalition with the BJP, today we say that we did it for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now I request Amit Shahji to implement Uniform Civil Code in the nation,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

Uniform Civil Code is a debate that is going on across the country on the Constitution’s mandate to replace personal laws based on the scriptures and customs of each religious community with a common set of rules governing every citizen in the country.

While addressing a gathering at the party’s traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday night, the Shiv Sena chief said he is confident that his party will return to power in the state in the upcoming elections.

“A few days ago comments were being made that Shiv Sena will cease to exist, but Shiv Sena will never end. We were in power and we will again come back to power in Maharashtra,” he added.

Echoing Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in party’s next Dussehra rally. Uddhav Thackeray aims to win all 124 seats in the upcoming elections and I believe we will surely be winning over 100 seats,” Raut added.

Raut also voiced a similar concern and said that the way the Central government abrogated Article 370, his party also wants that the government should implement a Uniform Civil Code in India in a similar manner.

“We support Central government’s decision of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and they should soon achieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well,” Raut said during the rally.

Elections are due in Maharashtra on October 21 and the results for the same will be announced October 24.