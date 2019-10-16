Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and urged people to bring him back to power in the upcoming polls. To emphasise on the same, PM Modi said that the “formula of Narendra and Devendra has been super-hit in the last 5 years.”

He asserted the same formula will take “Maharashtra to the new heights of development” as when “Narendra and Devendra stand together then 1+1 becomes 11 & not 2.”

“Like you brought back Narendra once again to power in Delhi, similarly bring back Devendra back to power again in Maharashtra. Formula of Narendra & Devendra has been super-hit in last 5 years…When Narendra & Devendra stand together, 1+1 becomes 11 & not 2,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Panvel.

“In the time to come it will take Maharashtra to the new heights of development. When Narendra and Devendra stand together then 1+1 becomes 11 & not 2,” he added.

Modi, campaigning for his party, also lashed at the opposition– the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying they have not been able to “wash away the stains” that were left before 2014. “Before 2014, the relation that was there between the underworld and builder mafia in the real estate sector, things that were done, Congress & Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders have not been able to wash away those stains till now.”

Notably, the Congress is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party. In the run-up to the state polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP- Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting. NCP leader Sharad Pawar is said to be the sole opposition leader to be campaigning for the upcoming polls on October 21.

The BJP will be contesting in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The voting for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly will take place on October 21 and the results will come out on October 24.